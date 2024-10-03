Tata Motors sales slip 11% in September 2024, shares react 

Tata Motors share price today: Shares of Tata Motors fell 3% in early deals today after the Tata Group's firm reported sales for September 2024. The stock slipped 3% in early deals to Rs 936.90. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.48 lakh crore on Thursday. On BSE, around 2 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 18.80 crore in early deals.

The multibagger auto stock has climbed 52.56% in a year and risen 20% in 2024. Tata Motors stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating very average volatility during the period.

Shares of Tata Motors hit a record high of Rs 1179.05 on July 30 this year and fell to their 52-week low of Rs 608.45 on October 4, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Motors stood at 37.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Tata Motors shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The car major's domestic and international vehicle sales fell 11.52% to 2,15,034 units last month against 2,43,024 units sold in September 2023. Total domestic sales in September 2024 fell 15% to 69,694 compared to 82,023 units in September 2023.

Total sales for Medium and Heavy Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (MH & ICV) domestic & international business in September 2024, including trucks and buses slipped 23% to 14,839 units compared to 19,199 units in September 2023.