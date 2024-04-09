TCS Q4 results, dividend date, concall timing, analyst earnings preview & more

TCS Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will be announcing final dividend for FY24, alongside its March quarter results on Friday, March 12. All eyes would be on commentary on recovery in discretionary spends and IT budgets. Demand trends in verticals such as BFSI, Hi Tech, Manufacturing, Retail and Communications, the impact of BSNL deal and its implications on margin and pricing environment would also be keenly followed.

TCS Q4 results date, timing

Tata Consultancy Services would be announcing its March quarter results on Friday, April 12, 2024, after-market trading hours. The fourth quarter results would be available on TCS' website and stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

TCS Q4 results press conference

The TCS leadership team will address the media in a press conference at 5:30 pm IST and the interaction would be telecast live on various business news channels and also streamed live on its website and YouTube channel.

TCS Q4 earnings concall

TCS would be hosting an earnings conference call at 7 pm IST, during which its leadership team will discuss the financial performance and take questions.

TCS Q4 dividend

In a recent filing on BSE, TCS said its board would consider proposal of final dividend, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM). TCS had recommended a special dividend of Rs 18 per share and an interim dividend of Rs 9 per cent share while reporting its December quarter results. In total, TCS has announced dividend of Rs 45 per share in FY24 so far.

TCS completed its 5th buyback in the quarter. Shareholder payouts year till date stood at Rs 46,223 crore between the buybacks, dividends and taxes.

TCS Q4 results preview

Analysts are largely expecting the largest software exporter to report a modest 5-6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit on a 3-4 per cent rise in sales. They see Ebit margin expanding 30-50 basis points on a sequential basis. An incremental contribution from the BSNL deal may lead growth outperformance, analysts said as they expect total contract value (TCV) to be at $10 billion.