Thermax Q1 earnings: Net profit climbs 82%, stock ends higher

Shares of Thermax Ltd ended higher on Thursday after the firm reported a 82% rise in Q1 profit.

Thermax stock ended 2.29% higher at Rs 5184.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 61,781 crore on BSE. Thermax reported a profit of Rs 109 crore in the last quarter against Rs 60 crore profit in the June 2023 quarter. Revenue climbed 13% to Rs 2,184 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1,933 crore in the June 2023 quarter.

Profit before tax climbed to Rs 161 crore in Q1 against Rs 91 crore in the June 2023 quarter.

Earnings per share rose to Rs 10.28 per share in Q1 against Rs 5.23 per share on June 2023 quarter.

Thermax's business portfolio includes products for heating, cooling, water and waste management, and specialty chemicals. The company also designs, builds and commissions large boilers for steam and power generation, turnkey power plants, industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants, waste heat recovery systems and air pollution control projects.