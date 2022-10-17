These 11 BSE 500 stocks climbed over 100% since last Diwali; what's next?

Indian equity market witnessed a roller-coaster ride since last Diwali. Market watchers believe that a couple of factors including the geopolitical crisis between Ukraine and Russia, rising inflation and volatile inflows by foreign institutional investors kept market sentiments jittery during the same period. As a result, the benchmark BSE Sensex declined nearly 4 per cent since November 4, 2021. Likewise, the broader indices including BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap declined nearly 5 per cent and 1.31 per cent, respectively.

Despite the weakness in the equity market, as many as 11 stocks in the BSE 500 index managed to double investors' wealth since Diwali 2021. With a rally of 215 per cent, Adani Power emerged as the top gainer in the list. Shares of the company climbed to Rs 332.10 on October 14, 2022 against Rs 105.35 on November 4, 2021.

It was followed by Shree Renuka Sugars (up 134 per cent), Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation (up 119 per cent), Adani Enterprises (up 114 per cent), Adani Total Gas (up 114 per cent), Elgi Equipments (up 111 per cent), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 109 per cent), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (up 107 per cent), Fine Organic Industries (up 106 per cent), Schaeffler India (up 104 per cent) and Bharat Dynamics (up 100 per cent).

What's next?

While sharing his views on the further movement of the equity market, Pawan Parakh, Fund Manager, Renaissance Investment Managers, smallcase manager said, "We are living in an unstable global macro environment and hence it is difficult to forecast anything with a reasonable level of certainty. If things were not to worsen further, we believe there is a high probability that the index would make a new high over the next one year until Diwali."

He further added that sectors related to the core domestic economy should do well. In addition, capex cycle recovery and manufacturing are key themes to play out over the next 3-5 years. Parakh is positive on sectors like banks, auto, industrial and chemicals among others.

Alok Agarwal, Portfolio Manager, Alchemy Capital Management is bullish on banks, autos, and industrials.

"The banking sector's balance sheet is the strongest it has been in the last 9 years, especially in terms of credit cost potential. Further, the system credit growth has surprised all with a 9-year high number of 16.4 per cent YoY till September 2022, indicating continued improvement in economic activity," he said.

Commenting on the automobile sector, Agarwal said that volumes improved across segments on a weak base. Realisations improved across most companies on account of price hikes taken to offset higher commodity prices.

Stocks to buy this Diwali

Analysts have recommended a couple of stocks that may help you create a new portfolio. For instance, Axis Securities suggested players such as IDFC First Bank, Westlife Development, ITC, Indian Hotels, Polycab and NOCIL, among others.

Likewise, SBI Securities prefers players like HDFC Bank, ITC, Bank of Baroda, United Spirits, Sumitomo Chemical, Whirlpool of India and Mold-Tek Packaging.

YES Securities also likes stocks from sectors including cement, building material, insurance, real estate, consumer durables and banks. The list includes stocks like Shree Cement, Greenply Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Prestige Estate, V-Guard and SBI.