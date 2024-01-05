This small-cap stock turned Rs 100 to over Rs 10,000 in three years; it will consider stock split, bonus on Jan 8

A small-cap independent power producer changed the fortunes of many investors in domestic equity in just three years. Data showed that shares of the company climbed to Rs 10,299.15 in January 2024 from just Rs 98.70 in February 2021, indicating a massive rise of 10,387 per cent. That means the stock has turned an investment of Rs 10,000 to more than Rs 10 lakh at present. Any guesses?

This is Ahmedabad-headquartered BSE-listed firm SG Mart, earlier known as Kintech Renewables. Incorporated in 1985, the company is engaged in power generation including renewable energy. Before going ahead here is a disclaimer that the stock discussed in the article is for information purpose only. One should consult their financial advisor before taking any decision.

Promoters held a 53.79 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, 2023, according to the BSE website. On the other hand, retail investors had a 9.74 per cent stake in the company and high net-worth investors held an 18.70 per cent stake. Overall, public shareholders had 46.21 per cent stake in the company. As far as financials are concerned, SG Mart reported a profit of Rs 0.20 crore for the financial year ended March 2023 against Rs 0.30 crore in FY22. The revenue of the company increased to Rs 1.56 crore from Rs 0.04 crore during the same period.

On January 2 the company informed bourses that it will consider and approve the proposal for sub-division or split of equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 on January 8. The company will also consider the proposal of issuance of bonus shares to the equity shareholders.

SG Mart is also in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of turnkey wind and solar power solutions like wind farms, solar rooftop development, wind power generation and wind turbine installation and maintenance services.

Also read: Paras Defence shares headed for new highs? Here's why technical analysts are positive on the stock

Also read: Stock recommendations by market analysts for January 5, 2024: Canara Bank, CDSL and REC