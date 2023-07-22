scorecardresearch
Business Today
Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 FY24 results: PAT improves to Rs 6,178 lakhs, total income drops

The revenue from operations dropped to Rs 91,075.87 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 97,421.55 crore in the year ago period.

Titagarh Rail Systems, a leading player in the Indian rail manufacturing industry, has recently announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd reported a rise in net profit to Rs 6,178 lakhs for the June quarter of FY24. This is against a net profit of Rs 4,823.65 lakhs in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations dropped to Rs 91,075.87 lakhs for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 97,421.55 lakhs in the year ago period.

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd rose sharply earlier this week to to hit a 52-week high of Rs 593.85 over its previous close of Rs 540.95.

The company, formerly known as Titagarh Wagons, is renowned for its diverse portfolio that includes the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment, bridges, and ships.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 22, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
