Top losers today: 5 shares fall up to 6%; ONGC, NTPC, Sun Pharma, SBI, IndusInd Bank

Extending losses for the fourth consecutive session, Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday as investors traded cautiously ahead of the US Fed meeting coupled with resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The BSE Sensex ended 562.34 points or 1.12 per cent lower at 49,801.62, and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,721.30, down by 189.15 points or 1.27 per cent. Among the individual stocks, ONGC, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were among top losers on BSE Sensex pack. On the other hand, ITC, Infosys, TCS, HDFC were among notable gainers.

Here's a look at top five losers on BSE and NSE today:

ONGC

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) emerged as top loser on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, falling as much as 5.86 per cent in intraday. The shares of oil and gas major ended day's trade at Rs 109.40, down 4.95 per cent.

NTPC

NTPC shares remained one of top laggards on the BSE for second consecutive session. NPTC share price ended trade at Rs 106.45, down 2.92 per cent, against previous close of Rs 109.65 on the BSE.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ended 2.8 per cent lower at Rs 585.20 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. During the day's trade, the stock hit intraday high and low of Rs 603 and Rs 582, respectively.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) shares ended 2.75 per cent lower at Rs 368.05 on the BSE today. The stock touched a day's low of Rs 366. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 2 crore on SBI for contravention of norms, including specific directions to the lender on remuneration to its employees in the form of commission.

IndusInd Bank

Shares of IndusInd Bank settled Monday's trade at Rs 1,009.05, down 2.54 per cent on the BSE. The stock of private sector lender touched day's low of Rs 1,001.55.

