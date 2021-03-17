Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 78 pts, Nifty at 14,925; L&T, ITC, HUL, HDFC Bank top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from Asian peers. Paring opening losses, the BSE Sensex was currently trading 31 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 50,395, and the NSE Nifty was at 14,914, up 3.95 points or 0.03 per cent. Investors remained cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting outcomes today, which is likely to have impact on markets. Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra were among top gainers, while Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, State Bank of India, Axis Bank were among notable losers.

On Tuesday, the Indian benchmark indices ended lower for third straight session, weighed down by losses in metal and bank stocks. The BSE Sensex ended at 50,363, down 31 points or by 0.06 per cent, and the NSE Nifty ended 19 points or 0.3 per cent lower at 14,910. Among the individual stocks Asian Paints, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, ITC were among top gainers on BSE Sensex pack. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, NTPC were notable losers.

Stocks in news: SBI, Vedanta, PNB Gilts, HUDCO, Godrej Properties, Bharat Forge

Top losers on March 16: 5 shares fall up to 2%; ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak, HDFC Bank, NTPC

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 31 pts lower, Nifty at 14,910; ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank top losers

Check LIVE Updates of Sensex and Nifty here:

9:50 am: Top gainers and losers on BSE

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were HCL Technologies Ltd. (Rs. 1021.90,+1.55%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (Rs. 1482.60,+1.48%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (Rs. 3150.05,+1.33%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Rs. 1040.80,+1.25%), Infosys Ltd. (Rs. 1396.00,+0.85%), among others.

On the other hand, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 112.20,-2.52%), Asian Paints Ltd. (Rs. 2426.10,-1.81%), NTPC Ltd. (Rs. 108.15,-1.37%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Rs. 221.65,-1.16%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Rs. 596.15,-0.98%), were among notable losers.

9:30 am: Expert view on market: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The FOMC meet outcome expected today is likely to have an impact on markets. The Fed is likely to emphasise it's highly accommodative stance and signal that inflation is not a concern. That will be positive. Any departure from this stance can be negative. The US 10 year yield, firm at around 1.62%, will deter equity bulls from going aggressive. The second wave of Covid cases in parts of the country, though not serious, is an area of concern. Issues relating to the Astra Zenaca vaccine in parts of Europe is another concern. FIIs turning buyers again is positive but that is negated by DII selling. In brief, investors have to be cautious."

9:18 am: Sensex, Nifty open lower

Indian benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from Asian peers. At 9:16AM, the BSE Sensex was at 50315.14, down by 48.82 points or by 0.1 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was at 14,895, down by 15.45 points or by 0.1 per cent. The BSE MidCap opened 0.08 per cent lower, while the BSE SmallCap higher by 0.18 per cent.

9:00 am: Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 60% on Day 1

Kalyan Jewellers's IPO was subscribed 60 per cent on the first day of the bidding process on March 16. The issue received bids for 5.72 crore equity shares against the offer size of 9.57 crore shares, as per data available on NSE. The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.1 times and that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 20 percent at end of day.

8:50 am: Easy Trip Planners share allotment to be finalised today

The allotment for Easy Trip Planners IPO is likely to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited's website as well as BSE.

8:40 am:FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stood as net buyer in debt, but turned net seller in equity on Tuesday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs -961.68 Crore and Rs. 348.96 crore.

8:30 am: Global markets

Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday with Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Australia's ASX 200 index edged higher in early trading.

8:20 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of State Bank of India, BPCL, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, Gland Pharma, AU Small Finance Bank, Shriram City Union Finance will be in focus on Wednesday's trade

8:10 am:SGX Nifty indicates higher opening for Sensex, Nifty

Indian benchmark indices are seen opening flat to higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from Asian peers and positive trading at Singapore Nifty futures. At 8:10 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 13.25 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 14,987.80 on the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicating a positive start at Dalal Street.