Business Today
UltraTech Cement Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 35.23%, final dividend recommended

UltraTech Cement Q4 earnings: Cement maker's net profit rose to Rs 2,258.58 crore in Q4, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

UltraTech Cement's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 70 per share. UltraTech Cement's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 70 per share.

UltraTech Cement reported a 35.23% rise in consolidated net profit for fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The cement maker's profit rose to Rs 2,258.58 crore in Q4, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 70 per share. The firm commissioned cement capacity of 7.8 MTPA, taking total grey cement capacity of the company to 140.8 MTPA in India.

Total income rose to Rs 20,555 crore in Q4 against Rs 18,784 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. EBITDA climbed to Rs 4250 crore in Q4 against Rs 3444 crore in the Q4 OF FY23. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 29, 2024, 4:24 PM IST
