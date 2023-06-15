V-Mart Retail shares rise 4% amid bulk deals; key details

Shares of V-Mart Retail Ltd jumped 4% in early deals amid bulk deals in the previous session.

Foreign portfolio investor Amansa Holdings purchased additional 3,37,820 equity shares or 1.7 percent stake in the small-size hypermarket chain amounting to a deal of Rs 67.22 crore. The deal was carried at an average price of Rs 1,990 per share. Amansa Holdings already owned 6.83 percent stake in the company. On the other hand, foreign portfolio investor T Rowe Price International Discovery Fund 3,77,181 shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,990.43 per share.

The retail stock zoomed 3.98% to a high of Rs 2184.75 on BSE. V-Mart Retail stock opened higher at Rs 2120 on BSE today. The stock of the firm has rallied over 22% in the last three years. The stock of the retail chain firm has lost 22.29% in one year and fallen 25.05% since the beginning of this year. The share has climbed 0.87% in a month. Total 0.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.33 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4231.31 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the V-Mart Retail stock stands at 57.8, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. V-Mart Retail shares have a beta of 0.4, indicating low volatility in a year. V-Mart Retail shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the March 2023 quarter, the firm reported a loss of Rs 36.96 crore against Rs 2.61 crore loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, sales climbed 29.45% to Rs 593.91 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 458.78 crore in the March 2022 quarter. Operating profit slipped 54.44% to Rs 22.93 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 50.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the last fiscal, sales rose 48% to Rs 2464 crore against sales of Rs 1666 crore. However, the firm reported a loss of Rs 7.85 crore against Rs 11.64 crore profit in the previous fiscal. Operating profit surged 31.61% to Rs 268.91 crore for the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 204.33 crore in the previous fiscal.

About the Company

V-Mart Retail Limited is a retail store chain that offers readymade garments and accessories. The company is engaged in value retailing through a chain of stores situated in various places in India. It operates through the retail sales segment. It offers products across three verticals, which include apparel, general merchandise (non-apparel and home mart), and Kirana bazaar.

