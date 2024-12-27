Va Tech Wabag shares rise 7% on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of Va Tech Wabag Ltd rose nearly 7% today after the water treatment firm said it won an order worth Rs 700 crore in Zambia. VA Tech Wabag stock climbed 6.67% to Rs 1690 in the current session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 10,107 crore. A total of 0.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.36 crore on BSE. VA Tech Wabag stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 262.75 on November 11, 2022 and a 52 week high of Rs 544.80 on August 1, 2023.

The order relates to design, build & operate (DBO) order worth Euro 78 Million from Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC), multi-laterally funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) of Germany.

"This strategic win marks WABAG’s entry into Zambia, further strengthening its presence in Africa and reinforcing its role as a comprehensive water solutions provider in the continent," said the firm.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of VA Tech Wabag stands at 35.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone.

VA Tech Wabag shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 10 day, 20 day and 50 day, moving averages.

VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.