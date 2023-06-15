scorecardresearch
Vakrangee shares rebound 7% as stock trades ex-demerger

Investors having the delivery of Vakrangee's equity shares as of Thursday are eligible for allotment of equity shares of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions in 10:1 ratio.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT had approved the scheme of arrangement for the demerger of E-governance and IT & related business on May 19, made effective on May 26. The Mumbai bench of NCLT had approved the scheme of arrangement for the demerger of E-governance and IT & related business on May 19, made effective on May 26.

Shares of Vakrangee rebounded from the early cuts during the trading session on Thursday and surged 7 per cent from the day's low as the stock traded ex-demerger. The company had fixed June 15, 2023 (Thursday) as the record date to determine the eligibility for the equity shareholders of the demerged entity. The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the scheme of arrangement for the demerger of E-governance and IT & related business on May 19, 2023, which was made effective on May 26, 2023. The demerged entity has been named 'VL E-Governance & IT Solutions' by Vakrangee. Investors having the delivery of Vakrangee's equity shares as of Thursday are eligible for allotment of equity shares of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions in a 10:1 ratio. It means one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each of the VL E-Governance & IT Solutions will be allotted for every 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each held in Vakrangee.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 15, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
