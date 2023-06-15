Vakrangee shares rebound 7% as stock trades ex-demerger

Shares of Vakrangee rebounded from the early cuts during the trading session on Thursday and surged 7 per cent from the day's low as the stock traded ex-demerger. The company had fixed June 15, 2023 (Thursday) as the record date to determine the eligibility for the equity shareholders of the demerged entity. The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the scheme of arrangement for the demerger of E-governance and IT & related business on May 19, 2023, which was made effective on May 26, 2023. The demerged entity has been named 'VL E-Governance & IT Solutions' by Vakrangee. Investors having the delivery of Vakrangee's equity shares as of Thursday are eligible for allotment of equity shares of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions in a 10:1 ratio. It means one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each of the VL E-Governance & IT Solutions will be allotted for every 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each held in Vakrangee.
