Vedanta, LIC, Adani Total Gas, Wipro, JSW Steel among largecap shares that MFs sold in April

Vedanta Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Wipro Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd were among largecap stocks where mutual funds trimmed stakes in April. Hindustan Zinc, Adani Enterprises, Zomato and Berger Paints were among some of the stocks where they increased stakes to, in the month gone by.

In the case of Vedanta, mutual funds cut holdings to 1.37 crore shares in April from 2.03 crore shares in March, with their holding value dropping to Rs 383 crore from Rs 558 crore on month on month basis. Adani Total Gas saw mutual funds trimming their holdings to 10 lakh shares in April from 13 lakh shares in March. They held Rs 97 crore worth Adani group stock against Rs 115 crore in the month ago.

In HDFC Life Insurance, mutual funds reduced stake to 7.79 crore shares in April from 8.88 crore shares, with their holding value falling to Rs 4,126 crore from Rs 4,434 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw mutual funds trimming stake to 3.70 crore shares from 3.97 crore shares. Mutual funds held Rs 2,034 crore worth LIC shares as of April 30 against Rs 2,121 crore as of March 31.

SRF (to 2.25 crore shares from 2.47 crore shares), Eicher Motors (to 1.82 crore shares from 1.94 crore shares) and Wipro (14.60 crore from 15.33 crore) were some other stocks where mutual funds trimmed stakes in April. Other largecap stocks where mutual funds reduced stakes included JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Dr Reddy's Labs.

Hindustan Zinc, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Adani Enterprises, Zomato and Berger Paints, meanwhile, were some largecap stocks where mutual funds raised stakes to in the quarter. Others included Godrej Consumer Products, Cipla, Siemens and Samvardhana Motherson International.

