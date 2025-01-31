Vedanta shares fall ahead of Q3 earnings, here's what to expect 

Shares of Vedanta Ltd fell over a percent in early deals ahead of the metal major's Q3 earnings set to be announced today. Vedanta stock slipped 1.24% to Rs 426.90 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 432.20 on BSE. Market cap of Vedanta fell to Rs 1.69 lakh crore. A total of 1.22 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.24 crore on BSE.

Vedanta shares have a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vedanta stands at 42.5, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

Vedanta shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In its earnings preview, Nuvama said PAT could climb 96 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,953.5 crore, revenue at Rs 38,843.9 crore, rising 9 per cent Y-o-Y. EBITDA is seen rising 29% to Rs 11,006.4 crore. EBITDA could climb 7 per cent Q-o-Q led by higher aluminum and zinc prices (up 8-10 per cent Q-o-Q).

Iron ore EBITDA is likely to rise 73 per cent Q-o-Q, led by a 45 per cent volume rise.

Antique Stock Broking said Vedanta's adjusted profit is likely to fall 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.6 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 3,171.9 crore (down from Rs 3,535 crore in Q3FY24 and Rs 3,192 crore in Q2FY25).

Consolidated revenue is likely to grow 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 37,395.1 crore, led by higher aluminum segment revenues. EBITDA may rise 23 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 10,492.5 crore. Stronger performances in zinc and aluminum are likley to be partially offset by weaker oil, gas, and iron ore results.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 6 per cent Q-o-Q rise in EBITDA (up 22 per cent Y-o-Y) led by higher commodity prices, particularly in zinc/silver and aluminum.

Revenue is seen rising 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 40,561.7 crore, EBITDA is seen at Rs 10,418 crore (up 22.1 per cent Y-o-Y). Kotak expects Q3 profit to rise 62% Y-o-Y to Rs 3,254.1 crore.