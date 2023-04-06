Vedanta shares rise as stock goes ex-dividend. Dividend history, payment date & more

Shares of Vedanta advanced 2 per cent in Thursday's trade, as the scrip turned ex-dividend. The record date for determining eligible shareholders, who will receive dividend is April 7. The actual dividend would be paid such eligible shareholders on April 27.

Vedanta had earlier declared a fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per share, totalling Rs 7,621 crore.

On Wednesday, the scrip rose 2.4 per cent to hit a high of Rs 272.25. The scrip commanded a dividend yield of 15.20 per cent as of Wednesday's close against 11.15 per cent FY22, 4.15 per cent in FY21 and 6.02 per cent in FY20, data compiled with corporate database AceEquity suggests.

For FY23, Vedanta has announced a total dividend of Rs 101.50 per share. The Anil Agarwal-led company declared Rs 37,733 crore in total dividend in FY23, which is against Rs 16,689 crore dividend payments (Rs 45 per share) in FY22, Rs 3,519 crore (Rs 9.50 per share) in FY21 and Rs 1,444 crore (Rs 3.90 per share) dividend payout in FY20.

In the case of FY23, the Vedanta board approved fourth dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share, amounting to Rs 4,647 crore in January. It announced its third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share in November, amounting to Rs 6,505 crore. Its second interim dividend came in July 2022 when the mining giant announced a dividend of Rs 19.50 per share, amounting to Rs 7,250 crore.

Vedanta's first interim dividend for FY23 came in April 2022 when it announced a payout of Rs 31.50 per share, amounting to Rs 11,710 crore. The four payouts by totalled Rs 30,112 crore (Rs 81 per share).

The mining giant had cash and cash equivalents of Rs 23,474 crore and gross debt of Rs 61,550 crore on a consolidated basis, as on December 31, as per the recent quarterly results.

Recently, Hindustan Zinc announced its fourth interim dividend for FY23. The Anil Agarwal-led company announced a dividend of Rs 26 per share, amounting to Rs 10,986 crore. The dividend announced by the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and sixth-largest silver producer globally will help Vedanta earn Rs 7,132 crore in dividend payout on 2,74,31,54,310 shares it held in the company as of December-end.

Also read: Nykaa shares: Reason behind fall in new-age stock post Q4 update; Nomura price target & more

Also read: Shapoorji Pallonji Group may raise $1.75 billion by pledging Tata Sons stake: Report