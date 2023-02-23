Vinny Overseas shares zoom 28% in seven sessions; to turn ex-bonus, ex-split on Feb 24

Shares of Vinny Overseas hit their all-time high today, extending their rally for the seventh consecutive session ahead of their ex-bonus and ex-split date on February 24. Vinny Overseas stock gained 4.77% intraday to Rs 336 against the previous close of Rs 320.70 on BSE. On February 14, the fabric manufacturer said it will conduct sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Rs. l/-each ful1y paid up. The firm will also issue bonus shares in the ratio of 13:10. The stock has gained 28.17% since announcement by the company.

The shares of garment manufacturer have gained 138% this year. In a month, the stock has climbed 53.68%. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 29 on February 24, 2022.

Total 0.19 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 61.85 lakh. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 338.21 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vinny Overseas stands at 81.3, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Vinny Overseas shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the December quarter of this fiscal, net loss narrowed to Rs 0.27 crore against Rs 1.09 crore during the quarter ended December 2021. Sales fell 18.96% to Rs 20.09 crore in Q3 against Rs 24.79 crore during the quarter ended December 2021.

EBITDA climbed to Rs 1.02 crore in the last quarter against Rs 0.87 crore loss in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Vinny Overseas Limited was established in the year 1992 by Late Shri

Mohanlalji Parekh & Hiralalji Parekh. Before this, the company used to trade in the name of Mohanlal Mahavirchand Impex Pvt. Ltd. It exports products to various countries such as Dubai, Behrain, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, USA, China, Brazil, Oman etc.

