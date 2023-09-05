scorecardresearch
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares makes a superb D-st debut; lists at 67% premium at Rs 165

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares makes a superb D-st debut; lists at 67% premium at Rs 165

Ahead of its listing, shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia were commanding a strong premium in the grey market of around Rs 55-60, about 60 per cent higher from its issue price of Rs 99 apiece.

The Rs 309 crore IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia was open for bidding between August 24 to 28 as the company sold its shares in the fixed price band of 94-99 apiece with a lot size of 150 shares. The Rs 309 crore IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia was open for bidding between August 24 to 28 as the company sold its shares in the fixed price band of 94-99 apiece with a lot size of 150 shares.
SUMMARY
  • Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares lists at 67% premium at Rs 165.
  • Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO was open between August 24-28.
  • Company sold its shares at Rs 99, it raised Rs 309 crore via IPO.

Shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia made a stellar debut at Dalal Street on Tuesday as the civil construction players got listed at Rs 165, a premium of 67 per cent over its issue price of Rs 99, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Similarly, the stock debut at a premium of 65 per cent at Rs 163.30 on BSE. Listing onf Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has been slightly better than the expectations of street, which was expect a strong listed pop from the company. Ahead of its listing, shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia were commanding a strong premium in the grey market of around Rs 55-60, suggesting gains of up to 60 per cent from its issue price of Rs 99 apiece.  

Vishnu Praksh R Punglia raised about Rs 309 crore from its primary stake sale between August 24-26, which was entirely a sale of 3.12 crore fresh equity shares. The company had offered its shares in the range of Rs 94-99 apiece, with a lot size of 130 equity shares and its multiples thereof.

The IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia received stellar responses as it was overall subscribed 87.82 times. The portion for qualified institutional bidders was booked a whopping 171.69 times, while the non-institutional investors' category was subscribed an astounding 111.03 times. Retail investors were nowhere behind in bidding as their quota was subscribed 32.01 times. Incorporated in 1986, Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is engaged in the business of designing and constructing infrastructure projects for the central and state governments, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one union territory in India. Choice Capital Advisors and Pantomath Capital Advisors are the book running lead managers and Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE. Disclaimer: The content of this webpage is not an investment advice and does not constitute any offer or solicitation to offer or recommend any investment product(s). It is for general purposes only and does not take into account your individual needs, investment objectives and specific financial circumstances. Investment involves risk. You should refer to the offering documentation of the product(s) for detailed information (including risk factors) prior to investing in any product(s). If you have any queries on the discussed subject matter, you should seek independent professional advice. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 05, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
