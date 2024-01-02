scorecardresearch
Vodafone Idea shares fall 10% from day's high on denying Starlink tie-up talks

Vodafone Idea shares tumbled 10.23 per cent to hit a low of Rs 15.96 on BSE. The clarification from Vodafone Idea came after its shares soared in the past two sessions after business magazine BusinessWorld said the market was betting that Elon Musk was looking to buy a stake in the company to help Starlink enter India.

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd plunged 6 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the telecom operator said it was not in any such discussion with tie-up talks with Elon Musk's Starlink. It said it was not aware of the basis of the said news item.

"We wish to reiterate and clarify that the Company will comply with SEBI Listing Regulations and duly keep the stock exchanges informed of all the price sensitive information," it said.

From day's high of Rs 17.78, Vodafone Idea shares tumbled 10.23 per cent to hit a low of Rs 15.96 on BSE. The clarification from Vodafone Idea came after its shares soared in the past two sessions after business magazine BusinessWorld said the market was betting that Elon Musk was looking to buy a stake in the company to help Starlink enter India. The Vodafone Idea stock was up 6.05 per cent on Monday and 21 per cent on Friday.

Also read: Hot stocks on January 2: Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, Allcargo Logistics, BHEL and more

To this, stock exchanges had sought clarification from Vodafone Idea. The magazine suggested that the government was looking to offload its 33 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea to tech-billionaire Elon Musk and his satellite internet venture Starlink, collaborating with the carrier.

Also read: Gensol Engineering shares rise as the board approves fundraising plans

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 02, 2024, 1:39 PM IST
