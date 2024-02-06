scorecardresearch
Business Today
YES Bank shares in focus as HDFC Bank gets RBI approval to buy up to 9.5% stake

Feedback

YES Bank said the RBI has approved a HDFC Bank proposal on acquiring of up to 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank.

HDFC Bank has to ensure that the aggregate holding in the YES Bank does not exceed 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the YES Bank at all times. HDFC Bank has to ensure that the aggregate holding in the YES Bank does not exceed 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the YES Bank at all times.

Shares of YES Bank Ltd will be in focus on Tuesday morning after the private sector lender in a filing to BSE said it has received an intimation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated February 5 suggesting the apex bank has accorded its approval to HDFC Bank Limited for acquiring aggregate holding of up to 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank.

YES Bank shares are up 0.7 per cent in January so far. The YES Bank stock is up 37 per cent in the last one year. HDFC Bank shares are down 15 per cent year-to-date and 13 per cent in the last one year.

YES Bank said that the RBI, while granting the above referred approval, also conveyed that if the applicant fails to acquire major shareholding within a period of one year from the date of aforesaid RBI letter, the approval shall stand cancelled.

Further, HDFC Bank has to ensure that the aggregate holding in the YES Bank does not exceed 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the YES Bank at all times. If the aggregate holding in YES Bank falls below 5 per cent, prior approval of RBI will be required to increase it to 5 per cent or more of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the YES Bank.

The approval granted by RBI is subject to the compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI’s Master Direction and Guidelines on Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies dated January 16, 2023 (as amended from time to time).

Besides, it is subject to provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, regulations issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India, and any other statutes, regulations and guidelines, as applicable.

Railway stock: Wagon maker Titagarh Rail Systems is a 'Buy', share price target Rs 1252, says Antique

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 06, 2024, 8:59 AM IST
