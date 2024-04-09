YES Bank shares in focus on Tuesday; here's why

Shares of YES Bank Ltd will be in focus on Tuesday after the private lender received an amount of Rs 244 crore from a trust in the security receipts portfolio. The amount (in excess of the underlying carrying value of the trust) was more than the materiality threshold, as prescribed under the amended Listing Regulations, and therefore was disclosed under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, YES Bank said.



"This is with reference to our earlier disclosure pertaining to Sale of NPA Portfolio to JC Flower ARC on December 17, 2022. In this regard, the Bank would like to inform that it has received Rs 244 crore from a single trust in the security receipts portfolio," said YES Bank in the exchange filing.



Prior to this, YES Bank had last week informed a receipt of another amount of Rs 366 crore from a single trust in the security receipts portfolio, in a separate exchange filing. The lender also disclosed its operation performance for the period ended on March 31, 2023 in the previous week.



Shares of YES Bank settled at Rs 24.75 on Monday, falling 1.85 per cent for the day. The private lender commanded a total market capitalisation of Rs 71,200 crore. YES Bank shares have jumped more than 9 per cent in the year 2024 so far.



On Friday, YES Bank informed exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on April 27, 2024, Saturday, inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter (Q4FY24) and year ended March 31, 2024 (FY24).



YES Bank said that it has recorded 22.5 per cent growth in deposits and 14.1 per cent rise in loans and advances in the March 2024 quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. CASA for the quarter came in at Rs 82,315 crore, up 23 per cent YoY over Rs 66,903 crore in Q4FY23.



The private lender said its loan and advances stood at Rs 2,28,465 crore at the end of March quarter, up 14.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) over Rs 2,00,201 crore at the end of the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis (QoQ), loan & advances grew 5 per cent over Rs 2,17,523 crore at the end of March quarter.