YES Bank shares rise 5% post Q1 earnings, check details

Shares of private sector lender YES Bank rose 5% amid a weak market today after the lender reported its Q1 earnings.

Net profit climbed 46.69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to profit of Rs 502.43 crore compared with Rs 342.52 crore in the year-ago period.Total income climbed 17.59 per cent to Rs 8,918.14 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 7,584.34 crore in the corresponding period last year.

YES Bank stock climbed 4.88% to Rs 25.99 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 24.78 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 25.84 on BSE. Total 56.01 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.38 crore on BSE. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 79,843 crore.

In a year, the stock has surged 42% and gained 74% in two years.

The stock rose to a 52-week high of Rs 32.81 on February 9, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 14.10 on October 23, 2023.

YES Bank has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 50.1, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages.

"Non-interest income for Q1 FY25 was at Rs 1,199 crore. Normalised growth up 20.5 per cent YoY. Net provision costs were lower by 41.2 per cent YoY. Return on asset (RoA) was at 0.5 per cent against 0.4 per cent in Q1 FY24," it stated in a press release.