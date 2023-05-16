YES Bank, Ujjivan SFB, South Indian Bank shares gain amid high volumes; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Astral see high turnovers

A penny stock Vikas Lifecare, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) and Manappuram Finance were among stocks that saw high volumes on NSE in Tuesday's trade. HDFC Bank, Astral, ICICI Bank, DLF, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance, on the other hand, led the chart in terms of turnover, data showed.

Vikas Lifecare saw 6,27,56,355 shares changing hands, amounting to Rs 19.95 crore. The stock was up 3.28 per cent to Rs 3.15 on NSE. The company commanded a m-cap of Rs 453 crore. YES Bank shares edged 0.63 per cent higher to Rs 15.95 on NSE amid high volumes. A total of 5,06,44,315 YES Bank shares changed hands so far, valuing Rs 81.18 crore.

Table 1

Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 2.84 per cent to Rs 7.25, the counter seeing 4,69,76,800 shares exchanging hands so far. Ujjivan SFB climbed 3.64 per cent to Rs 34.20 and witnessed volumes of 2,44,72,713 shares. Manappuram Finance surged 6.45 per cent to Rs 117.25. This stock saw 2,18,04,311 shares changing hands. Zomato , South Indian Bank, IDFC First Bank, IRFC, Patel Engineering and IOC are some other stocks whose shares jumped amid high volumes.

In value terms, HDFC Bank saw a turnover of Rs 663.34 crore. The stock edged 0.06 per cent lower at Rs 1,655.75. Astral logged Rs 550 crore in turnover. This stock surged 8.11 per cent to Rs 1,725.

ICICI Bank saw a turnover of Rs 492.94 crore. DLF, Tata Motors, SBI, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were five stocks clocking turnovers of over Rs 300 crore. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Manappuram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were other stocks with high turnovers.

Table 2

