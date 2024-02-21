scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
ZEE shares in focus after stock exchange clarification on Sony merger, Sebi report

Feedback

ZEE shares in focus after stock exchange clarification on Sony merger, Sebi report

ZEE shares: Calling recent reports as incorrect, ZEE said it was not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges, which could explain movement in its shares.

ZEE share price: Sebi has found that about Rs 2,000 crore may have been diverted from ZEE, which is about ten times more than initially estimated by Sebi investigators, a report suggested. ZEE share price: Sebi has found that about Rs 2,000 crore may have been diverted from ZEE, which is about ten times more than initially estimated by Sebi investigators, a report suggested.

Shares of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd were in focus on Wednesday morning after the media firm said it was not engaging in any negotiations with the Sony group post the termination of the $10 billion merger, categorically denying the recent news items. Calling them factually incorrect, ZEE said the company was not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges, which could explain the aforesaid movement in its shares that rallied 8 per cent on Tuesday.

"We are not in a position to determine the material impact of the above-mentioned article on the company," it told stock exchanges.

The stock will also be in news as a Bloomberg report suggested that Sebi has found a hole of more than $240 million in the accounts of ZEE, dealing another blow to the embattled media firm less than a month after its merger with Sony Group Corp’s local unit collapsed.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said the market regulator has found that about Rs 2,000 crore ($241 million) may have been diverted from ZEE, which is about ten times more than initially estimated by Sebi investigators.

The amount, the Bloomberg report suggested, found missing is not final and may change after Sebi reviews the responses from the company executives, the people said. The regulator has been calling in senior officials at ZEE including founders, Subhash Chandra, his son Punit Goenka and some board members to explain their stance, the report suggested.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 21, 2024, 7:24 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd