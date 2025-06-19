Iran's missile strikes leave Tel Aviv Stock Exchange 'extensively damaged'

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange suffered 'extensive damage' following Iranian missile strikes on Thursday. These attacks targeted multiple locations across Israel, including Tel Aviv and Be’er Sheva, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two countries. The strikes have been described as one of the most severe in recent times, significantly impacting Israel's economic and civilian infrastructure.

Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles in retaliation for recent Israeli military operations, raising alarms over the safety of vital economic and healthcare infrastructure in Israel. In addition to the stock exchange, a main hospital in southern Israel was also struck, according to reports by local media. The attacks have left many questioning the future stability of the region.

The situation has intensified as Iranian state television confirmed there was "no radiation danger whatsoever" following Israeli attacks on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor. The strikes are part of a broader conflict which began with Israel's "Operation Rising Lion," targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities. This operation has been a focal point of the escalating tensions.

In response, Iran conducted "Operation True Promise 3," aiming at Israeli fuel production and energy infrastructure. The exchange of attacks has led to significant casualties on both sides, with at least two dozen civilians killed in Israel and hundreds reportedly dead in Iran. The conflict has drawn international attention, with calls for de-escalation.

According to multiples news agencies, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) utilised 60 Israeli Air Force fighter jets in a "series of strikes" on over 20 military sites in Tehran. These strikes focused on "weapons production sites, centrifuge production sites, as well as research and development sites of the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons development project." The scale and precision of these operations underscore the severity of the conflict.

Amidst the heightened tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Tehran would "pay a heavy price" for the missile attacks on Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva and other civilian areas. His stern warning underscores the grave stakes in this worsening regional conflict.

Iran’s Supreme Leader has rejected U.S. calls for peace, warning that any American military involvement would result in "irreparable damage to them." The ongoing exchanges between Israel and Iran have stirred global concerns about wider destabilisation in the Middle East. The international community remains on high alert.

Both nations' relentless military campaigns have not only escalated regional instability but also affected their economic sectors, with the damage to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange highlighting the conflict's broader financial implications. The economic repercussions are expected to be long-lasting, further complicating efforts for peace.