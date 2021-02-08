scorecardresearch
Wall Street hits record high on stimulus hopes

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday, as investors made risky bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package would lead to a speedy economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 31,336.49. The S&P 500 rose 18.82 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 3,905.65, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 87.8 points, or 0.63%, to 13,943.99 at the opening bell.

