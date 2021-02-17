Wall Street falters at open with Fed minutes in focus

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S Federal Reserve's January meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.1 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 31,399.11. The S&P 500 fell 30.1 points, or 0.76%, at the open to 3,902.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.9 points, or 1.10%, to 13,893.57 at the opening bell.

