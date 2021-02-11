Brookfield India REIT IPO: Allotment of shares today, here's how to check status

The finalisation of allotment for Rs 3,800-crore Brookfield India (REIT) initial public offer (IPO) will be announced today, on February 11, 2021.

The allotted shares will be credited in the applicant's Demat account by February 12, 2021. The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE, NSE on February 17, 2021.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust -The third REIT listing after Blackstone Group Inc backed Mindspace Business Parks REIT last year and Embassy Office Parks REIT in 2019, was subscribed nearly eight times the offer value.

Applicants of the issue can check the status of their allotment on the website of Link Intime India Private Ltd, the registrar to the issue or the BSE website.

Here's how to check Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO allotment status

On Link Intime India Private Limited

- Go to the online portal of Link Intime India Private

-Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name Brookfield India REIT in the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section.

- Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

- After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on the submit button and view their allotment status.

On BSE

Applicants can also check their IPO allotment status on the BSE website

-Select Equity and then from the dropdown, select issue name "Brookfield India REIT"

-Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number and click the Search button

Through the application status, investors can check the number of shares subscribed during the IPO and the shares allotted to them.

Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management backed Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (REIT), opened its Rs 3,800-crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription from February 3 to February 5. The proceeds from issue will be used for partial or full repayment of existing debt, the company said in its DHRP. The issue was priced between Rs 274-275 per unit of the REIT.

Multi-national corporations like Barclays, Bank of America Continuum, RBS, TCS, Cognizant, and Accenture are some of the clients of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust. The company has campus-format office parks strategically located in Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram, and Kolkata.

BSREP India Office Holdings V Pte. Ltd is the promoter of the company, that holds 99% stake in the REIT. Bank of America, Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley are managing the IPO.

For fiscal ended 2020, Brookfield REIT posted a profit of Rs15.12 crore as against a loss of Rs 15.75 crore in a year-ago period. Its total income rose 5.54% from a year ago to Rs 981.40 crore. The company has a total debt of Rs 6952.07 crore, as of March 2020.

