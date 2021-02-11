Share Market Live: Sensex drops 100 points, Nifty at 15,080; Nestle, TCS, Axis Bank, L&T top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 11: Share market indices opened tad lower for the third session on Thursday, amid mixes cues from global equities. Sensex was falling 18 points to 15,290 and Nifty traded 40 points lower at 15,065. Meanwhile, quarterly earnings announcements by ITC, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, ACC, Ashok Leyland, Atul Auto, Bayer Cropscience, Bosch among others will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,309 and Nifty fell 2 points to close at 15,106.

Here's a look at the LIVE updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 30 AM: Stocks to watch today on February 11

Aurobindo Pharma, Titan, Crompton Greaves, Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

9. 21 AM: Opening session

9. 09 AM: Earnings Today

ITC, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, ACC, Ashok Leyland, Ashapura Minechem, Atul Auto, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bayer Cropscience, Bosch, Capacite Infraprojects, CRISIL, General Insurance Corporation of India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Graphite India, HUDCO, Infibeam Avenues, ITDC, ITD Cementation, Jaypee Infratech, KNR Constructions, MRF, Natco Pharma, NCC, NHPC, Oil India, Petronet LNG, Power Finance Corporation, Prestige Estates Projects, Spencers Retail, VA Tech Wabag and Zee Media Corporation among others will announce their quarterly earnings today.

9.00 AM: Nifty technical view for today

Reliance Research said in its note today," NSE-NIFTY once again ended the session on a flat to negative note amidst mix global cues. Overall market breadth was neutral and major sectors remained mix. Major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart were negatively poised post sell signal. As per the current set-up, we continue to believe that near-term decline or consolidation cannot be ruled out before the index resumes its northward journey. In case of decline, the index will find support at around 14,850-level initially and 14,700-level subsequently. However a stable move above 15,250-level will strengthen the index for its next leg og up-move, which could take the index towards 16,000-level.

As for the day, support is placed at around 15,000 and then at 14,983 levels, while resistance is observed at 15,191 and then at 15,275 levels."

8. 56 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,786.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,075.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 February, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Rupee closing and view

On the currency front, Indian rupee gained by 3 paise to settle at 72.84 per US dollar on Wednesday, in a restricted trade amid a muted trend in the domestic equity market.

Expressing views on the rupee, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said in a note," The USDINR pair traded in a narrow range down by 0.11% in the previous week, marking its fourth week of decline. On four hourly charts, prices are consolidating in a triangle pattern. On the higher side, 73.40 remains the crucial hurdle for the pair, while immediate support emerges at 72.93. The pair is trading in a narrow range for almost two weeks; breach on either side may lead to a strong move in the pair. As a strategy, short positions are advised below 72.90 for downside targets of 72.50 keep-ing stops above 73.20."

8. 45 AM: Nifty outlook

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said in a note, "We're seeing a healthy pause after the budget up move and it's more of a time-wise consolidation so far. We suggest keeping a close watch on the banking index for cues on the further directional move in Nifty. Also, earnings announcements from some of the prominent companies like ACC, Ashok Leyland and ITC will be in focus on Thursday. Amid all, we reiterate our bullish bias and advise continuing with the "buy on dips" approach."

8. 40 AM: Closing on Wednesday

After a volatile trading session, share market indices closed flat for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, amid mixed cues from global equities. Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,309 and Nifty fell 2 points to close at 15,106.

Sensex, Nifty end lower for second straight session; M&M, Tata Motors, TCS, SBI top losers