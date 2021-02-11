Stocks in news: Aurobindo Pharma, Titan, Crompton Greaves, Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting Q3 earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are ITC, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, ACC, Ashok Leyland, Ashapura Minechem, Atul Auto, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Bayer Cropscience, Bosch.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 2,946.3 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 705.3 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue rose to Rs 6,364.9 crore from Rs 5,895 crore YoY.

Titan Company: The Tata group firm reported an 11.81% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 530 crore for the third quarter. Company's revenue rose to Rs 7,287 crore from Rs 6,206.2 crore YoY.

Pricol: The company appointed P Krishnamoorthy as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Promoter Amalfiaco Ltd, and PACs reduced stake in the company to 11.36% from 17.4% earlier, via open market sale.

Gujarat State Petronet: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 650.3 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 408.75 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue increased to Rs 3,339.66 crore from Rs 3,085.5 crore YoY.

Magma Fincorp: Adar Poonawalla's Rising Sun Holdings to launch open offer to acquire up to 26% stake at Rs 70 per share. Magma Fincorp will allot 458 million shares to Rising Sun Holdings.

Bank of India: The Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of BOI AXA Invst Managers & BOI AXA Trustee Services by Bank of India.

Bharat Petroleum: The company announced that it will buy a 36.62 per cent stake in Bharat Oman for around Rs 2,400 crore.

Renuka Sugars: The company said that it will invest Rs. 200 crore on capacity expansion projects.

National Fertilizers: The government will sell 205 of its stake in the firm through an offer for sale and has invited bids from merchant bankers for managing the share sale.

Bata India: The company reported lower profit at Rs 26.4 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 118.2 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue fell to Rs 615.6 crore from Rs 830.8 crore YoY.

Indraprastha Gas: The company reported profit at Rs 381.8 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 297.4 crore in Q3FY20. Its revenue declined to Rs 1,446.2 crore from Rs 1,664.2 crore YoY.

Antony Waste Handling Cell: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 19.4 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 11.07 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue rose to Rs 123.5 crore as against Rs 113.7 crore YoY.

Earnings Today: ITC, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, ACC, Ashok Leyland, Ashapura Minechem, Atul Auto, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bayer Cropscience, Bosch, Capacite Infraprojects, CRISIL, General Insurance Corporation of India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Graphite India, HUDCO, Infibeam Avenues, ITDC, ITD Cementation, Jaypee Infratech, KNR Constructions, MRF, Natco Pharma, NCC, NHPC, Oil India, Petronet LNG, Power Finance Corporation, Prestige Estates Projects, Spencers Retail, VA Tech Wabag and Zee Media Corporation among others will announce their quarterly earnings today.