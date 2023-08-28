Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status: Here are two ways to check application status and GMP

Aeroflex Industries is scheduled to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, August 29. The Rs 351-crore initial public offering (IPO) had received a super strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding process. The issue was open for subscription on August 22-24.



Aeroflex Industries offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 102-108 apiece. The investors could make bids for a minimum of 130 equity shares and its multiples thereof. The issue included a fresh share sale of Rs 162 crore, while its promoter Sat Industries offloaded shares worth Rs 189 crore.



The IPO of Aeroflex Industries was overall subscribed 97.11 times. The portion for qualified institutional bidders was booked a whopping 194.73 times, while the non-institutional investors' category was subscribed a stellar 126.13 times. The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 34.41 times.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Aeroflex Industries has remained strong following the stellar subscription numbers. The company is commanding a premium of Rs 70-75 per share in the unofficial market, which was around Rs 55-60, a day before the issue opened for bidding. The current grey market trend signals a number listing for the company.



Incorporated in 1993, Aeroflex Industries manufactures and supplies environment-friendly metallic flexible flow solution products. These solutions replace rubber and polymer pipes and tubes and its products have multi-purpose use and cater to numerous industry segments including fire-fighting, aviation, and space to name a few.



In multiple pre-IPO rounds, marquee investors of Dalal Street including Ashish Kacholia, Jagdish Master, Vikas Khemani-led Carnelian Fund and others picked up around 7 per cent stake in Aeroflex Industries. The company has no listed peers in the segment and enjoys a virtual monopoly in the business.

Majority of the brokerage firms were positive on the issue and have suggested investors to bid for it citing its unique business model, nearly monopoly status, global footprints, strong financials, decent margins and fair pricing. However, a high dependence on exports and select clients pose a threat to the company, they highlighted as the key risks.



Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole manager to the issue, while Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. The company will be listed on both BSE and NSE.



Investors, who had bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Aeroflex Industries Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India Private Limited. (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus.



The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries after the issue is completed.



1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime India Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.



Bidders who could not get allotment in the IPO may see the initialization of refunds on Wednesday, August 30. Others, who would be allotted shares may see the credit of shares, in the Demat accounts by Thursday, August 31, which is also the date for the listing of its equity shares.

