Grand Hyatt near Yashobhoomi? DDA plans ₹1,000-crore 5-star hotel for Dwarka by 2030

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The agreement was signed on Wednesday as part of the authority’s broader efforts to position Dwarka as a major economic, commercial and investment destination in the national capital.

Strategic location near key projects

DDA officials said the hotel’s location adds significance to the project. The property will overlook the DDA Dwarka Golf Course and will be situated close to the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka Sports Complex and the proposed diplomatic enclave.

The planned hotel is also expected to benefit from Dwarka’s expanding connectivity, commercial infrastructure and growing importance as a hub for business, conventions and international engagement.

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The DDA said the development is aligned to accelerate investment and economic activity in the sub-city. It follows a recent interaction chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu with industry representatives to discuss measures for strengthening Dwarka’s development as an economic and commercial hub.

First project under special model

For the DDA, the agreement marks the first formal execution of a project under its special licence-fee model. The Grand Hyatt hotel is among four special licence-fee projects auctioned by the authority over the past year.

The project will be developed by Juniper Hotels on a licence-fee basis. Over the proposed 55-year licence period, it is estimated to generate more than ₹6,000 crore in revenue for the DDA.

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Juniper Hotels is a strategic partnership between Saraf Hotels and Hyatt. The company currently manages seven hotels across India, comprising 1,895 keys, including 245 serviced apartments.

The DDA expects the project to support long-term revenue generation while adding premium hospitality infrastructure to Dwarka’s rapidly developing urban ecosystem.