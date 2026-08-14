Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
real estate
Grand Hyatt near Yashobhoomi? DDA plans ₹1,000-crore 5-star hotel for Dwarka by 2030

Grand Hyatt near Yashobhoomi? DDA plans ₹1,000-crore 5-star hotel for Dwarka by 2030

The ₹1,000-crore project is expected to strengthen Dwarka’s position as a major hospitality, business and investment destination.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Grand Hyatt near Yashobhoomi? DDA plans ₹1,000-crore 5-star hotel for Dwarka by 2030DDA signs Rs 1000 crore deal for a Grand Hyatt hotel in Dwarka

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has signed an agreement with Juniper Hotels Ltd to develop a five-star hotel in Sector 23, Dwarka, involving a capital investment of ₹1,000 crore.

According to the DDA, the property will be operated in partnership with Hyatt under the Grand Hyatt brand. The hotel is expected to become operational by 2030 and is projected to create employment opportunities for around 800 people.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Delhi Master Plan 2047 gets DDA nod: What changes for housing, Yamuna, urban growth; what residents can expect?

The agreement was signed on Wednesday as part of the authority’s broader efforts to position Dwarka as a major economic, commercial and investment destination in the national capital.

Strategic location near key projects

DDA officials said the hotel’s location adds significance to the project. The property will overlook the DDA Dwarka Golf Course and will be situated close to the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka Sports Complex and the proposed diplomatic enclave.

The planned hotel is also expected to benefit from Dwarka’s expanding connectivity, commercial infrastructure and growing importance as a hub for business, conventions and international engagement.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: Dwarka Expressway vs Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Which NCR housing corridor is winning in 2026?

The DDA said the development is aligned to accelerate investment and economic activity in the sub-city. It follows a recent interaction chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu with industry representatives to discuss measures for strengthening Dwarka’s development as an economic and commercial hub.

First project under special model

For the DDA, the agreement marks the first formal execution of a project under its special licence-fee model. The Grand Hyatt hotel is among four special licence-fee projects auctioned by the authority over the past year.

The project will be developed by Juniper Hotels on a licence-fee basis. Over the proposed 55-year licence period, it is estimated to generate more than ₹6,000 crore in revenue for the DDA.

Advertisement

Juniper Hotels is a strategic partnership between Saraf Hotels and Hyatt. The company currently manages seven hotels across India, comprising 1,895 keys, including 245 serviced apartments.

The DDA expects the project to support long-term revenue generation while adding premium hospitality infrastructure to Dwarka’s rapidly developing urban ecosystem.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more