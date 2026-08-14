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Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost control for 4 secs before plunging 300 ft, reveal Airbus findings

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost control for 4 secs before plunging 300 ft, reveal Airbus findings

Airbus and the French aviation accident investigation authority are assisting the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) with its investigation.

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Amit Bhardwaj
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 12:04 PM IST
Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost control for 4 secs before plunging 300 ft, reveal Airbus findingsPhuket-Delhi Air India flight lost control midair, finds probe

Initial findings by Airbus have revealed that the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost control for about four seconds after all three of the aircraft’s hydraulic systems experienced losses. Investigators are examining the sudden drop of around 300 feet on August 4.

The Airbus A320, operating flight AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi, encountered a sudden altitude loss, leaving 20 passengers and four cabin crew members severely injured. Seventeen people had to be hospitalised. The aircraft, which was carrying 137 passengers, later stabilised and landed safely in Delhi.

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Airbus, the aircraft manufacturer, said its analysis of the flight data recorder showed that the aircraft’s elevators and ailerons, which control pitch and roll, were unavailable for about four seconds. The autopilot also briefly disengaged.

The hydraulic systems eventually recovered. Such systems provide the force needed to operate key flight controls and other aircraft components, and multiple hydraulic failures can result in a loss of altitude.

Airbus also pointed to a “full nose-down input” as the aircraft lost altitude, indicating that the aircraft received a command to lower its nose and pitch downward.

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Air India had initially attributed the incident to severe turbulence. Airbus and the French aviation accident investigation authority are assisting the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) with its investigation.

Citing the post-flight maintenance report, sources said 11 system alerts were recorded within two to three minutes.

Airbus has acknowledged technical glitches linked to the incident and asked Air India to conduct a detailed inspection of the aircraft. However, it has not yet identified the root cause.

Airbus said checks of the aircraft’s systems and sensors were required to provide more information about the incident.

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The incident has also drawn attention to the captain testing positive for marijuana. However, the test alone does not establish that the pilot was impaired or that it contributed to the incident.

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Both pilots have been de-rostered pending the investigation. Following the incident, Air India ordered mandatory dope tests for all its pilots.

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Published on: Aug 14, 2026 12:04 PM IST
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