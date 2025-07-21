Anthem Biosciences shares deliver a strong listing pop; stock lists at 27% premium

Shares of Anthem Biosciences made a strong Dalal Street debut on Monday, July 21 as the CRDMO player was listed at Rs 723.10 on BSE, a premium of 26.86 per cent over its issue price of Rs 570 per share. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session at Rs 723.05 on NSE, a premium of Rs 26.85 per cent over the given issue price.

Listing of Anthem Biosciences has been slightly below expected lines. Ahead of its debut, Anthem Biosciences was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 175-180 apiece in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 31-32 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 145 when the issue had closed for bidding.

The IPO of Bengaluru-based Anthem Biosciences ran for bidding between July 14 and July 16. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 540-570 per share with a lot size of 26 shares. It raised a total of Rs 3,395 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 5.95 crore equity shares.

The issue was overall booked 63.86 times fetching over 37.94 lakh applications, attracting bids for Rs 1.60 lakh crore. The quota for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a solid 182.65 times The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked 42.36 times. Allocations for retail investors and employees were booked 5.64 times and 6.60 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 2006, Bengaluru-based Anthem Biosciences is an innovation-driven and technology-focused contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) with fully integrated operations encompassing drug discovery, development, and manufacturing processes.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India) were the book-running lead managers of the Anthem Biosciences IPO, while Kfin Technologies served as the registrar for the issue..