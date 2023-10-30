Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment status: Check application status, latest GMP and listing date

Blue Jet Healthcare is likely to finalise the basis of allotment for its recently-concluded initial public offer (IPO) on Monday. The issue by the global pharmaceutical company had received decent response during its three-day bidding process, particularly from institutional investors and non-institutional investors.



Blue Jet Healthcare sold its IPO in the Rs 329-346 price band. The lot size stood at 43 shares. The issue ran from October 25 to October 27. The issue, which was an offer-for-sale (OFS) with a size of Rs 840.27 crore, got 7.95 times subscription.



The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 13.72 times, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors saw 13.59 times bidding. The allocation reserved for retail investors was subscribed almost 2.25 times during the bidding process.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Blue Jet Healthcare, after a steep correction, improved slightly in the last couple of days. Last heard, Blue Jet was commanding a premium of Rs 23-25 apiece, suggesting a mild listing pop of around 6-7 per cent for the investors. The premium in the unofficial market stood around Rs 65-70 a day before the issue opened for bidding.



Blue Jet Healthcare is a global pharma and healthcare ingredient and an intermediate company. It initially was a saccharin (artificial sweeteners) and salts maker but later expanded into contrast media intermediates, used in CT scans and MRIs, mainly into three categories, namely- contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates and API.



A handful of brokerage firms were positive on the issue and had 'subscribe' ratings. They were positive on its growth prospects, niche business model, sound financials and debt free status of the company. The company has no comparable listed peer.



JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers of the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on November 1, Wednesday, at both BSE and NSE.



Investors, who bade for the issue of Blue Jet Healthcare, can check the allotment status on the BSE website's IPO application check page. Check-in equity, under the issue type and then select Blue Jet Healthcare Limited in the dropbox. One needs to type-in the application number and add the PAN card ID before clicking on 'I am not a Robot' before hitting the submit button.



Allotment status can also be checked through the online portal of Link Intime, the registrar to the issue. Visit the web portal of Link In-time and select the IPO of Blue Jet Healthcare in dropbox. One may be required to select either Application number, demat account number, or PAN ID. Enter the details of the mode selected in the previous tab and fill the captcha accurately and hit submit afterwards.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.