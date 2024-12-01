Emerald Tyres, PSIT REIT, or Suraksha Diagnostic: The IPOs you need to watch this week

India's primary markets are set for another bustling week. Suraksha Diagnostic’s much-anticipated debut on December 6, 2024, will headline activity alongside seven SME platform IPOs. These include Ganesh Infraworld, Agarwal Toughened Glass India, Abha Power and Steel, Apex Ecotech, Rajputana Biodiesel, Rajesh Power Services, and C2C Advanced Systems.

This comes as a breather for the markets, which have already seen 136 IPOs in 2024, per BSE data. Of these, 75 were mainboard listings, reflecting a robust year of public offerings. While no mainboard IPOs are scheduled next week, three SME issues are poised to attract investor attention.

Suraksha Diagnostic

Shares of Suraksha Diagnostic are set to debut on both NSE and BSE on December 6. Subscriptions for this IPO opened on November 29 and will close on December 3, with allotment finalization expected by December 4.

Property Share Investment Trust: India’s First SME REIT IPO

Property Share Investment Trust (PSIT) will launch its IPO on December 2, closing on December 4. PropShare Platina, its debut scheme, features a 246,935-square-foot LEED Gold office space in Bangalore. Leased to a US tech giant, the property includes a nine-year agreement with rental escalations every three years. PSIT has waived management fees for FY25 and FY26, ensuring investor-friendly terms, and plans to list on the BSE SME platform on December 9, 2024.

Nisus Finance Services

Nisus Finance Services will raise Rs 114 crore through its IPO, priced between Rs 170-180 per share. Opening on December 4 and closing on December 6, the offering caters to investors seeking exposure to transaction advisory, fund management, and venture debt services. Allotment finalization is slated for December 9, with shares listing on December 11, 2024, on the BSE SME platform.

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers will launch its IPO from December 5 to December 9, priced between Rs 90-95 per share. The company, known for its "Greckster" brand, specializes in tyre manufacturing and services. Listing is planned for December 12, 2024, on the NSE SME platform.

Next week will also see the listings of Ganesh Infraworld, Agarwal Toughened Glass India, Abha Power and Steel, Apex Ecotech, Rajputana Biodiesel, Rajesh Power Services, and C2C Advanced Systems. These IPOs reflect a growing diversity of businesses entering the SME market.

Avanse Financial Services is preparing to launch its Rs 3,500-crore IPO. While dates are yet to be announced, this large-scale offering is expected to generate significant market buzz.

As the calendar year draws to a close, the IPO momentum remains strong. While mainboard activity pauses momentarily, the SME market is keeping the momentum alive.