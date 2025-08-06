FlySBS IPO allotment: Issue subscribed 320x; Rs 21,700 cr bid; GMP hints multibagger debut

FlySBS Aviation is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, August 06. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate today or latest by Thursday, August 07. The SME IPO of the private jet services and aviation company saw a stellar response from the investors.

The IPO of Chennai-based FlySBS Aviation was open for bidding between August 01 and August 05. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 210-225 per share with a lot size of 600 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 102.53 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 45,57,000 equity shares.

The SME issue of FlySBS Aviation was overall subscribed a solid 318.68 times The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 563.64 times The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 286.06 times. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 191.93 times.

FlySBS Aviation drew bids for 96,59,79,000 equity shares for a net issue of 30,31,200 equity shares, amounting to Rs 21,734.53 crore. More than 4.52 lakh applications came for the issue, wherein 3.61 lakh retail investors participated for the issue. Over 90,500 NIIs made their bids for the issue, while its anchor book included names like HDFC Bank and Saint Capital.

The grey market premium of FlySBS Aviation has seen a sharp rise amid the strong demand for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 215 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 96 per cent for the investors. One should not the SME companies can not deliver a listing pop of more than 90 per cent in the special trading session.

Established in August 2020, Chennai-based FlySBS Aviation, is an Indian aviation company specializing in private jet services. It provides air chartering services on domestic and international routes, successfully flying clients to destinations across six continents, marking its presence in various cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and more.

Vivro Financial Services is the book-running lead manager of the FlySBS Aviation IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on NSE SME platform on Friday, August 08, 2025.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of FlySBS Aviation, can check the allotment status on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2) Sign up with all the requisite details if you are not registered already.

3) Log in with your username and password.

4) Check I am not a robot.

5) Ensure IPO bid details column is checked.

6) Select the symbol/company in the dropdown.

7) Check your PAN number and enter your application number.

8) Hit the 'get data' button and get your allotment status.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.