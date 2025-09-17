Ganesh Consumer Products IPO to open on September 22: Check price band, issue size & more

Ganesh Consumer Products, a leading FMCG company, will open its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, 22 September, closing on 24 September. The IPO price band is set at Rs 306 to Rs 322 per share, with a lot size of 46 shares.

The total issue size is Rs 408.8 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 130 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 278.8 crore. DAM Capital Advisors, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and IIFL Capital Services are the lead managers. Shares will be listed on NSE and BSE. The allocation is 50% for QIBs, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 35% for retail.

A minimum investment of one lot (46 shares) within the price band is required. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment of certain borrowings, capital expenditure for a new roasted gram flour and gram flour unit in Darjeeling, and general corporate purposes. The registrar is MUFG Intime India.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 130 crore and an OFS of Rs 278.8 crore, with stakes being offloaded by Manish Mimani, Madhu Mimani, India Business Excellence Fund IIA, and India Business Excellence Fund II. The structure offers both growth capital and an exit for existing investors.

Kolkata-based Ganesh Consumer Products has a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 1,300 crore. It is the third largest packaged whole wheat flour brand and the leading player in wheat-based derivatives (sooji, maida, dalia) in East India for FY2025. The company offers whole wheat flour, gram-based flours, and a growing range of ethnic snacks and spices.

Ganesh Consumer Products reported net profit of 35.43 crore on revenue of Rs 855.16 crore in FY2024-25, up from Rs 26.99 crore profit and Rs 765.26 crore revenue as of March 2024, reflecting strong growth and a positive earnings trajectory.