Glottis, Fabtech Technologies: 2 IPOs to list today; check latest GMP before market debut

Two new companies- Fabtech Technologies and Glottis- are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, October 09 and both the companies are likely to deliver muted returns for the investors, if one goes by the latest grey market premium (GMP) signals for the issues. Both the issues were open for bidding between September 29 and October 01 and will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Glottis

Shares of Glottis are likely to list on a flat note, considering no grey market premium for the issue. However, the grey market premium stood around Rs 12-20 per share, when the issue was running for the bidding. The GMP for the issue was seen tumbling since the bidding kicked-off.

The IPO of Glottis was sold in the price band of Rs 120-129 per share with a lot size of 114 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 307 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of 1,24,03,100 equity shares and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,13,95,640 equity shares worth Rs 147 crore. The issue was overall subscribed only 2.05 times fetching nearly 1.06 lakh applications.

Incorporated in June 2024, Chennai-based Glottis is a logistics solutions company that offers comprehensive transportation services through ocean, air, and road logistics. Pantomath Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead manager for Glottis IPO and Kfin Technologies served as the registrar of the issue.



Fabtech Technologies

The grey market premium (GMP) of Fabtech Technologies has dropped sharply, following a muted bidding and volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a no premium in the unofficial market, suggesting flat listing gains for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 20-25 before the issue had opened for bidding.

The IPO of Fabtech Technologies was sold in the price band of Rs 181-191 per share with a lot size of 75 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 230.35 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,20,60,000 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed only 2.03 times, attracting nearly 98,000 applications.

Incorporated in 2018, Mumbai-based Fabtech Technologies is a biopharma engineering company, which designs and delivers turnkey projects. Unistone Capital was the sole book running lead manager of Fabtech Technologies IPO and Bigshare Services was appointed the registrar of the issue.