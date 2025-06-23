HDB Financial IPO: HDFC Bank shareholders quota, eligibility, maximum bid quantity & more

HDFC Bank promoted HDB Financial Services is set to launch its initial public offering on Wednesday, June 25. The issue, which can be subscribed until Friday, Jun 27, shall be sold in the range of Rs 700-740 apiece with a lot size of 20 equity shares and in its multiples thereafter. Each lot of the IPO shall cost Rs 14,800 to the investors at the upper end of the price band.

According to the RHP of HDB Financial Services, the IPO includes a reservation of 10 per cent or Rs 1,250 crore for the eligible shareholders of the HDFC Bank Ltd. Shareholders of HDFC Bank, who held shares as of June 19 in their demat account, shall be eligible to apply under this category as well. It is the date when HDB Financial Services filed RHP with markets regulator Sebi.

The IPO aims to raise Rs 12,500 crore, including a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13,51,35,135 shares worth Rs 10,000 crore by its parent HDFC Bank. Shares worth Rs 20 crore are reserved for employees. Proceeds will bolster HDB Financial Services' tier-I capital base for future needs, including onward lending.

An eligible HDFC Bank shareholder can bid for a minimum of 20 shares and in multiples of 20 shares thereafter such that the total bid amount does not exceed Rs 2,00,000. It means that an eligible shareholder can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, or 260 equity shares of HDB Financial Services, worth Rs 1,92,400 under the shareholder category.

Similarly, a retail investor can bid for a minimum of 20 shares worth Rs 14,800 and in multiples of 20 shares thereafter up to 13 lots or 260 equity shares amounting to 260 equity shares or Rs 1,92,400 under the retail category. However, bids for more than 13 lots shall be categorized under non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion.

An eligible shareholder of HDFC Bank can apply for the issue under shareholders category and retail or non-institutional investors category. Thus, such investors can make two applications and separate amounts shall be blocked for their applications. However, one should note that an investor cannot make bids under retails and non-institutional investor categories.

Bids by eligible HDFC Bank Shareholders in the shareholders reservation portion as well as in the retail Portion or non-institutional portion shall not be treated as multiple Bids. One should note that in case of joint Bids, the sole/first Bidder should be an eligible HDFC Bank shareholder.

The company's extensive branch network includes 1,772 branches across 31 states and union territories, focusing outside India's 20 largest cities, accounting for over 80% of its branches. This model supports its service offerings across diverse geographies.

JM Financial, BNP Paribas, Bofa Securities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, HSBC Securities & Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, UBS Securities India are the book running lead managers of the HDB Financial IPO.