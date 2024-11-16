What's next on IPO list? NTPC Green Energy, Lamosaic India, and more at the gate. Details inside

India’s IPO scene is in high gear, and next week promises another big lineup, headlined by NTPC Green Energy Limited’s ₹10,000 crore IPO launch on November 18. NTPC Green Energy is set to offer 92.59 crore new shares, with the price per share pegged between ₹102 and ₹108, making it one of India’s largest IPOs this year. Retail investors can jump in for a minimum lot of 138 shares, with an entry point of ₹14,904.

The subscription window for NTPC’s offering will run from November 19 to November 22, with the allotment anticipated by November 25. Listing on the NSE and BSE is expected by November 27. A slice of ₹1,000 crore is earmarked for NTPC shareholders, but there are no discounts under this quota.

Alongside NTPC, Lamosaic India Limited will open its IPO from November 21 to November 26, aiming to raise ₹61.2 crore by offering 30.6 lakh shares at ₹200 per share. Minimum participation starts at ₹1,20,000 for 600 shares, with shares expected to debut on NSE’s EMERGE platform on November 29.

Adding to the action, C2C Advanced Systems steps in with its IPO on November 22, targeting ₹99.07 crore. Shares are priced between ₹214 and ₹226, and investors can enter with a minimum outlay of ₹1,35,600 for 600 shares. This listing is tentatively scheduled for November 29.

In addition, the SME IPOs Rosmerta Digital Services and Nisus Finance Services are also rumored to open next week, with more details expected soon.

A handful of other listings are lined up as well. Neelam Linens & Garments is expected to list on the NSE SME platform EMERGE on November 18, while Onyx Biotech and Zinka Logistics Solutions are set for listing on November 21, with their subscription windows closing on November 18.

Looking further out, Avanse Financial Services is preparing for a ₹3,500 crore IPO later in November, and MobiKwik Systems is close behind with plans for a ₹1,900 crore offering.