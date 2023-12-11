scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
InoxCVA IPO to open on December 14; check price band, lot size and details

Feedback

InoxCVA IPO to open on December 14; check price band, lot size and details

InoxCVA reported a net profit of Rs 103.34 crore with a total revenue of Rs 580 crore for the period ended on September 30, 2023.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The company is looking to raise Rs 1,459.32 crore via its initial IPO, which entirely consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 22,110,955 equtiy shares The company is looking to raise Rs 1,459.32 crore via its initial IPO, which entirely consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 22,110,955 equtiy shares
SUMMARY
  • InoxCVA IPO to open between December 14-16.
  • Price band fixed at Rs 627-660, lot size of 22 shares.
  • Issue size of Rs 1,459.32 crore; entirely offer-for-sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) of InoxCVA, will open for subscription on Thursday, December 14 and the Inox Group entity is offering its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 627-660 apiece with a lot size of 22 equity shares and its multiples thereof. The three-day bidding for the offer will conclude on Monday, December 18.

Inox India, which was incorporated in 1976, is a supplier of cryogenic equipment, majorly tanks. The company provides end-to-end solutions for equipment and systems operating in cryogenic conditions, including design, engineering, manufacturing and installation.

The company is looking to raise Rs 1,459.32 crore via its initial IPO, which entirely consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 22,110,955 equity shares by its promoters and other selling shareholders, who have acquired shares at an weighted average cost between Rs 0.13 and Rs 5.36 apiece.

Since it is entirely an offer for sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue and the entire sum shall go to the selling shareholders, net of the issue expenses. The anchor book for the issue shall open on Wednesday, December 13.

InoxCVA provides cryogenic tanks and equipment, beverage kegs, customized technology, equipment and solutions, as well as comprehensive turnkey projects, which cater to a variety of industries such as industrial gases, liquefied natural gas green hydrogen, energy, steel, medical and healthcare, chemicals and fertilizers, aviation and aerospace, pharmaceuticals and construction.

InoxCVA had exported products and delivered services to 66 countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Korea, United Arab Emirates, Australia, and Bangladesh as of September 2023. The manufacturing facilities are in Kalol, Kandla Special Economic Zone (Kandla SEZ), and Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dādra and Nagar Haveli.

The company has reserved 50 per cent of the offer for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent of the allocation. Remaining 35 per cent of offer shall be allocated towards the retail investors of the issue.

InoxCVA reported a net profit of Rs 103.34 crore with a total revenue of Rs 580 crore for the period ended on September 30, 2023. The company reported a net profit of Rs 152.71 crore with a total revenue of Rs 984.20 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers of the InoxCVA IPO, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Thursday, December 21.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 11, 2023, 7:53 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement