IPO report card: Urban Company, CP Plus, BlackBuck, VMM among best issues of Samvat 2081

Samvat 2081 saw more than 100 mainboard companies listing at the bourses with some delivering Multibagger returns to the investors, while some turned out to be wealth destroyers. The mainboard listings of Samvat 2081 delivered an average listing pop of 19.53 per cent for the investors.

According to the data from AceEquity, 60 per cent mainboard listings ended the Samvat 2081 on a positive note, while other 40 companies were on the negative return side as of the session ended on Monday, October 20. Five mainboard IPOs delivered multibagger returns since their listings, while the same number of companies destroyed more than 30 per cent of investors' wealth.

Listed in January 2025, Stallion India Fluorochemicals has delivered a 315 per cent listing pop from issue price of Rs 90. The issue was subscribed more than 188 times.

Interestingly, of the five multibagger IPOs, three issues were not even subscribed twice. Blackbuck, formerly known as Zinka Logistics, Quality Power Electrical and Ather Energy were subscribed 1.3 times to 1.85 times during their bidding phase, but delivered returns of 125-150 per cent.

Aditya Infotech, the parent company of CP Plus, also turned multibagger after its stellar listing in August 2025. The stock is up 110 per cent in less than three-months from its IPO price.

Among other IPOs, which delivered strong returns included names likes Vishal Mega Mart (up 90 per cent), Senores Pharmaceuticals (up 87 per cent), Mamata Machinery (up 86 per cent) and Transrail Lighting (up 70 per cent), which have rewarded handsomely from their issue price.

Other names including Prostarm Info System (up 67 per cent), Belrise Industries (up 67 per cent), Enviro Infra Engineers (up 64 per cent), Sai Life Sciences (up 60 per cent), Sanathan Textiles (up 55 per cent), Anlon Healthcare (up 54 per cent), Sagility (up 52 per cent), Jain Resource Recycling (up 51 per cent), Urban Company (up 50 per cent) have also posted healthy gains.

On the contrary, recently listed Glottis and BMW Ventures turned out to be the biggest wealth destroyers. Listed earlier this month, the stocks have eroded 40-43 per cent of investors' wealth in less than a month. Suraksha Diagnostics followed suit, falling 32 per cent from its IPO price. Dev Accelerator and Concord Enviro Systems have also crashed more than 30 per cent from their issue price.

Other like Gem Aromatics (down 29 per cent), VMS TMT (down 28 per cent), Carraro India (down 27 per cent), Laxmi Dental (down 26 per cent), Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research (down 25 per cent), Arisinfra Solutions (down 22 per cent) and International Gemmological Institute India (down 20 per cent) have also emerged as the new wealth eroders of Samvat 2081.