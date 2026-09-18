Net direct tax rises 13% to over ₹12.12 lakh crore till Sept 17

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Advance tax payments by corporates rose 18 per cent to over ₹4.16 lakh crore, while non-corporate advance tax collections increased 9.24 per cent to ₹1.06 lakh crore. On a net basis, corporate tax collections rose 19.48 per cent to about ₹5.56 lakh crore from ₹4.65 lakh crore a year earlier. Net non-corporate tax collections, covering individuals and Hindu Undivided Families, rose 6 per cent to over ₹6.16 lakh crore from ₹5.81 lakh crore.

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Net collections from Securities Transaction Tax climbed 53 per cent to ₹40,214.36 crore between April 1 and September 17, compared with ₹26,305.72 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net collections under other taxes were marginally negative at ₹ -0.20 crore, against ₹280.51 crore a year earlier.

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On a gross basis, corporate tax collections increased to ₹6.95 lakh crore from ₹5.96 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Gross non-corporate tax collections rose to ₹6.98 lakh crore from ₹6.21 lakh crore, while gross STT collections stood at ₹40,214.36 crore, up from ₹26,305.72 crore.

Gross collections under other taxes stood at ₹17.12 crore, compared with ₹297.14 crore in the same period last year. The total direct tax collections before refunds increased to ₹14.32 lakh crore as of September 17 this year, from ₹12.44 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year. The figures include taxes paid by companies as well as individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, associations of persons, bodies of individuals, local authorities and artificial juridical persons.

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