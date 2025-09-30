Jinkushal Industries IPO: Check application status, odds of allotment, latest GMP & more

Jinkushal Industries is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, September 30. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate by Wednesday, October 03. The construction machinery supplier saw a strong response from the investors.

The IPO of Jinkushal Industries was open for bidding between September 25 and September 29, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 115-121 per share with a lot size of 120 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 116.16 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 104.54 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 9,59,548 shares worth Rs 11.61 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed 65.10 times, attracting nearly 12.24 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 5,300 crore. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 35.66 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 146.39 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 47.10 times.



Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Jinkushal Industries:

Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 28 investors will get 1,680 shares (Probability: 3.57 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 152 investors will get 1,680 shares (Probability: 0.66 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 42 investors will get 120 shares. (Probability: 2.38 per cent)



Founded in November 2007, Raipur-based Jinkushal Industries is an export trading company supplying construction machinery globally. Operating in over thirty countries—including the UAE, Mexico, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia, and the UK—the company has built a strong reputation for quality, customisation, and service excellence.

The grey market premium of Jinkushal Industries has inched up marginally, despite muted sentiments in the broader markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 20 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of more than 17 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 17 when the issue was open for bidding.

GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager for Jinkushal Industries and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Wednesday, October 01. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Friday, October 03, as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Jinkushal Industries, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Jinkushal Industries Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.