Jio Platforms files DRHP to launch IPO: Check business, financials, key shareholders & more

The much awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms is finally announced as the company has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The IPO of Jio Platforms shall be entirely a fresh share sale of 27,00,00,000 (27 crore) equity shares by the company, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.



Jio Platforms has also announced a reservation of shares for the eligible employees of the company and eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd, the parent entity. However, the exact allocation of reservation is not disclosed yet. Besides, this price band shall also be announced later.



Jio Platforms is a digital services and technology company that combines connectivity, digital platforms, applications, AI and enterprise solutions into a single ecosystem. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL). It is majorly diversified into consumer business, enterprises business and AI business, transitioning into an all-round new age tech company.



According to the DRHP, Jio Platforms reported a revenue of Rs 2.22 lakh crore, with an ebitda of Rs 89,135 crore and net profit of Rs 30,064 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026. It has a net worth of Rs 3.36 lakh crore. Ebitda margins and PAT margins stood around 40 per cent and 13.5 per cent respectively.



Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries owned 66.43 per cent stake in Jio Platforms as of March 31, 2026. Jaadhu Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta (formerly known as Facebook) owned 9.98 per cent and Google International held 7.73 per cent stake. Silver Lake affiliates, Mubadala, General Atlantic, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), TPG affiliates are other key notable shareholders.



Of the net issue, not more than 50 per cent of shares shall be allocated to the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will be allocated with 15 per cent allocation in the issue. Retail investors will get 35 per cent allocation in the net offering.



Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, JM Financial, JP Morgan, SBI Capital Markets, UBS Securities India and 360 One WAM are the book running managers for the issue and KFin Technologies is the registrar for the IPO.

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