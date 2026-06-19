Reliance AGM 2026: Jio jumps 320 places to WIPO top 20, Mukesh Ambani hails India’s patent push

Jio Platforms has climbed from the 340th position to rank 20 in a global patent ranking within a year, becoming the only Indian technology company in the top 20, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting on Friday.

The jump of 320 positions places Jio alongside some of the world’s largest technology companies and strengthens Reliance’s attempt to position its digital business as a creator of intellectual property rather than merely a telecom and technology services provider.

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“According to the latest WIPO report, Jio Platforms has jumped from rank 340 to 20 in just one year in innovation velocity through patents — the only Indian company in the top 20 globally. Our brilliant team of scientists, engineers and innovators have made India proud,” Ambani said.

The ranking is based on Patent Cooperation Treaty applications published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation. Jio’s patent portfolio covers emerging digital technologies such as 5G, 5G Advanced, 6G, artificial intelligence, AI-native networks, cloud platforms, intelligent automation and network software.

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Jio has filed 6,817 patents cumulatively as of March 31, 2026, including 2,393 in India and 4,424 across foreign jurisdictions. Of these, 1,009 patents have been granted globally.

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The patent milestone comes as Jio completes 10 years since the launch of its commercial telecom services. Reliance Retail, meanwhile, has completed 20 years of operations.

“Jio completes 10 years of stellar success. Reliance Retail completes 20 years as a trailblazer. In both businesses, we remain the unbeatable Number One. When a patriotic, high-performance company consistently serves the aspirations of nearly 1.5 billion Indians, there is no limit to what it can achieve,” Ambani said.

Jio IPO process formally begins

The innovation milestone was announced alongside a major update on Jio’s long-awaited stock market listing.

Ambani said the board of Jio Platforms had approved the company’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus and would file it with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday.

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“The Board of Jio Platforms has approved its DRHP, and it will be filed with SEBI today,” Ambani said. “This is a deeply emotional moment for me, for the entire Reliance Family, and millions of its shareholders.”

He said Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani were heading the Jio IPO process and would lead the group’s next phase of value creation.

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“The proposed listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability, and global value,” Ambani said.

Calling the proposed listing “the most important Value Creation milestone this year”, he said it would unlock value for Reliance shareholders and offer an investment opportunity to new investors.

“I assure you, and all prospective new investors, that a brighter future awaits Jio,” he added.

Reliance sharpens focus on AI

Ambani also used the AGM to reiterate Reliance’s ambition to turn India into a creator and global leader in artificial intelligence, rather than remain only a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere.

Reliance launched Reliance Intelligence in 2025 as a separate growth platform intended to support the group’s AI push and help build affordable technology for Indian consumers, businesses and public institutions.

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The combination of Jio’s growing patent portfolio, the proposed IPO and Reliance’s expanding AI ambitions points to a broader shift in how the conglomerate wants its digital business to be viewed.

From disrupting India’s telecom market through low-cost data, Jio is now seeking recognition as a deep-technology company capable of developing, owning and exporting technology to global markets.