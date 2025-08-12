Highway Infra IPO shares to list today; will it deliver listing pop as GMP falls 40%

Shares of Highway Infrastructure are set to make its Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, August 08. The infra developers and management company is likely to delivery a strong listing pop to the investors, if goes by the signals from the grey market premium (GMP). However, the GMP has seen a 40 per cent correction from its peak.

The company's shares are set to debut on the NSE and BSE on August 12, 2025. Despite the initial high grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 40 per share during the IPO bidding, the GMP corrected by 40 per cent, settling at Rs 24-25. This adjustment hints at a potential listing gain of approximately 34-35 per cent for investors.

Indore-based Highway Infrastructure, a company specialising in infrastructure development, has completed its initial public offering (IPO) with notable investor enthusiasm. The bidding took place from August 5 to August 7, 2025, within a price band of Rs 65-70 per share. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 97.52 crore and an offer-for-sale of 46.40 lakh shares, cumulatively raising Rs130 crore.

The IPO was met with a substantial response, being subscribed 300.60 times overall. This impressive figure was backed by QIBs who oversubscribed their portion by 420.57 times, while NIIs exceeded their allocation by 447.32 times. Retail investors also showed strong interest, with their segment subscribed 155.58 times.

Highway Infrastructure, established in 1995, focuses on tollway collection, EPC projects, and real estate development. The company is involved in constructing and maintaining roads, highways, bridges, and residential projects. This IPO marks a significant step for Highway Infrastructure as it seeks to expand its operations and strengthen its market presence.

Brokerage firms have largely recommended subscribing to the IPO, citing the strong fundamentals and growth prospects of Highway Infrastructure. Pantomath Capital Advisors acted as the book-running lead manager, with Bigshare Services as the registrar.