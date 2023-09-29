JSW Infra, Manoj Vaibhav Gems & Updater Services: How to check allotment status for these IPOs

The allotment statuses for the initial public offerings of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers, JSW Infrastructure and Updater Services have been finalized and announced. The allotment statuses of these companies can be checked either on the website of BSE or through the registrar for these issues.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and initiating refunds.

The companies will be listed at the bourses in the coming month. Shares of both Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers and JSW Infrastructure will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, while there is no official confirmation for listing of Updater Services so far. But the potential listing can be expected on or before Monday, October 9, 2023.



Investors, who bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on the BSE website. Click Equity, under the issue type and then select the desired IPO, say Updater Services Limited, JSW Infrastructure Limited or Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited in the dropbox. Type-in the application number; add the PAN card ID and click on 'I am not a Robot' before hitting submit.



Allotment status for JSW Infra can also be checked on the online portal of Kfin Technologies. Once can visit the web portal of KFin Technologies and select the IPO in dropbox. One may be required to select either application number, demat account number, or PAN ID. Enter the details of the mode selected in the previous tab and fill-in the captcha accurately and hit submit.



Similarly, the allotment status for Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers can be checked on the online portal of Bigshare Service.

Wisit web portal of Bigshare Services and choose the server. Select the IPO in dropbox 1, followed by opting either for application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID in dropbox 2. Enter the details of the mode you selected in dropbox 2, fill-in the captcha and hit submit.

Allotment status for the IPO of Updater Services can be checked on the online portal of Link Intime India. Visit the website and select the tab if you want to check through PAN Card, Application Number of DP Client ID. PAN Card is the default selection. Fill the desired details after selecting for the IPO and hit submit to get the details.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

