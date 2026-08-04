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Juniper Green Energy IPO: How to check allotment status, latest GMP, listing date & more

Juniper Green Energy IPO: How to check allotment status, latest GMP, listing date & more

Juniper Green Energy sold its shares in the price band of Rs 214-225 apiece, applied for a minimum of 66 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 1,800 crore between July 30- August 03.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 11:43 AM IST
Juniper Green Energy IPO: How to check allotment status, latest GMP, listing date & moreJuniper Green Energy is one of India's leading renewable energy IPPs, engaged in developing, building, operating, and maintaining utility-scale renewable energy projects

Juniper Green Energy is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, August 04. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds latest by Wednesday, August 05. The renewable energy solutions player saw a mixed response from the investors, who are assure of confirmed allotment in the IPO.

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The IPO of Juniper Green Energy ran for subscription between July 30 and August 04. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 214-225 per share with a lot size of 66 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 1,800 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 8,00,09,150 crore equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 7.97 times with nearly 2.20 lakh applications, fetching bids for over Rs 10,600 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 24.04 times. The quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 1.82 times, while portion retail bidders were undersubscribed at 93 per cent. Employee portion was subscribed 3.58 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Juniper Green Energy has seen a some recovery despite muted bidding as the sentiments in the broader markets improve. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 10-12 per share, suggesting a listing gain of 4-5 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 2-4 apiece, during the bidding period.

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Incorporated in 2011, New Delhi-Juniper Green Energy is one of India's leading renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs), engaged in developing, building, operating, and maintaining utility-scale renewable energy projects. It focuses on expanding its renewable energy portfolio while maintaining operational excellence, supply chain resilience, and sustainable growth.

ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Company are the book running lead managers of Juniper Green Energy IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Wednesday, August 05. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE with August 06 as the listing date.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Juniper Green Energy, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

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  • Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Juniper Green Energy Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘JNPR’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

  • Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 11:43 AM IST
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