Juniper Green Energy IPO: How to check allotment status, latest GMP, listing date & more

The issue was overall subscribed 7.97 times with nearly 2.20 lakh applications, fetching bids for over Rs 10,600 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 24.04 times. The quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 1.82 times, while portion retail bidders were undersubscribed at 93 per cent. Employee portion was subscribed 3.58 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Juniper Green Energy has seen a some recovery despite muted bidding as the sentiments in the broader markets improve. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 10-12 per share, suggesting a listing gain of 4-5 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 2-4 apiece, during the bidding period.

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Incorporated in 2011, New Delhi-Juniper Green Energy is one of India's leading renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs), engaged in developing, building, operating, and maintaining utility-scale renewable energy projects. It focuses on expanding its renewable energy portfolio while maintaining operational excellence, supply chain resilience, and sustainable growth.

ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Company are the book running lead managers of Juniper Green Energy IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Wednesday, August 05. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE with August 06 as the listing date.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Juniper Green Energy, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

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Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Juniper Green Energy Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘JNPR’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.