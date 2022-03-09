LIC IPO: SEBI gives nod to launch India's biggest ever IPO

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has received market regulator SEBI's approval for its much-awaited IPO (Initial Public Offering), according to sources.
The nod has come within 22 days of filing by the state-run insurer. LIC had in February filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI.
The government was expecting to garner Rs 63,000 crore by offloading a five per cent stake in the life insurance company to meet its curtailed disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal.
(More details to follow...)
