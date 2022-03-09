scorecardresearch
LIC IPO: SEBI gives nod to launch India's biggest ever IPO

The government was expecting to garner Rs 63,000 crore by offloading five per cent stake in LIC to meet its curtailed disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has received market regulator SEBI's approval for its much-awaited IPO (Initial Public Offering), according to sources.

The nod has come within 22 days of filing by the state-run insurer. LIC had in February filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI.

The government was expecting to garner Rs 63,000 crore by offloading a five per cent stake in the life insurance company to meet its curtailed disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal.

(More details to follow...)
 

